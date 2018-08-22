Menu
Book now to score a cheap flight to Sydney. Jay Cronan
Huge airline sale: Fly from Ballina to Sydney for $65

22nd Aug 2018 9:00 AM

STOP whatever it is you're doing and get out your credit card, because you'll want to book some incredibly cheap tickets from Ballina to Sydney.

Virgin Australia's Flight Frenzy sale is now on.

You can score tickets from Ballina to Sydney for just $65, and we reckon that's a pretty good reason to plan a getaway to the state's capital.

The sale ends at midnight tonight (Wednesday) so you'll need to get in quick.

Travel dates are from January 30, 2019 until April 10, 2019.

For more information visit the website.

