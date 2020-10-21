HUGE BOOST: Donor ensures new gallery can reach potential

Official opening of Men in Yulgilbar at the Grafton Regional Gallery. The exhibition closes soon so don't miss your chance to see the historical display.

THE newly expanded Grafton Regional Gallery will be able to realise its full potential after a pledge from an organisation that has been at the heart of the gallery’s work for many years.

The Yulgilbar Foundation has pledged $100,000 of support each year for three years from March 2021, which will go towards exhibitions, activities, cultural programs and education outreach associated with exhibitions.

It comes following the NSW Government’s rejection of Grafton and many other galleries across the state for recurring funding under Create NSW, which the gallery had received for the past 20 years.

A report to council said the funding by the Yulgilbar Foundation was not designed to replace the Create NSW funding, which the gallery team would continue to pursue to fund programs designated for that money.

Instead, it would use the new money to support new programs developed in response to audience development research undertaken, and allow the gallery to reach the potential offered by the new development.

“The support will allow the gallery to self fund ambitious projects aimed at expanding the gallery’s audience reach at no risk to council,” the report to council stated.

The $300,000 donation over three years would bring the level of support given by the Yulgilbar Foundation to more than $600,000 supporting arts and culture in the Clarence Valley.

Previous support included the biennial Clarence Valley Indigenous Award, five Yulgilbar Travelling Scholarships and grant writing support for the gallery extension.

As part of the recommendation to council for the support, it is pledged that the gallery acknowledge the foundation’s ongoing support by installing a plaque in the new gallery.

In Tuesday’s Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting, the offer was unanimously recommended to next week’s full council meeting, with both Cr Richie Williamson and mayor Jim Simmons putting on the public record their thanks for the generosity of the foundation.

