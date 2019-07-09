Menu
Offbeat

Huge cannabis seizure — and world’s dodgiest power set-up

9th Jul 2019 3:57 PM

POLICE are on the hunt for those responsible for an elaborate cannabis crop set-up inside an unoccupied house near Gawler.

Detectives discovered the large haul of more than 200 cannabis plants in a house on River View Dr, Hewett, at 9am on Monday.

More than 200 cannabis plants were found inside a home on River View Dr at Hewett. Picture: SAPOL
More than 200 cannabis plants were found inside a home on River View Dr at Hewett. Picture: SAPOL

 

Elaborate electrical modifications at the Hewett property. Picture: SA Police
Elaborate electrical modifications at the Hewett property. Picture: SA Police

The house, which had significant electrical modifications made, was believed to have been used solely to grow cannabis. No one was at the house at the time.

Police seized the plants in different stages of maturity growing in seven rooms inside the home.

Lights, transformers and carbon filters used in the cultivation of the cannabis were also seized.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. You can remain anonymous.

 

Police are now searching for those responsible for the grow house’s contents. Picture: SA Police
Police are now searching for those responsible for the grow house’s contents. Picture: SA Police

