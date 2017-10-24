Huge effort ensures a well-run carnival on the courts

TIGHT TUSSLE: Players from Hard Knockz and Tequila Mockingbirds jostle as they chase down a loose ball in a physical A Grade grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.

TIGHT TUSSLE: Players from Hard Knockz and Tequila Mockingbirds jostle as they chase down a loose ball in a physical A Grade grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: With more than 500 players taking to the courts across more than 100 games of basketball, it is no doubt the Jacaranda Hotel Basketball Carnival was at times a logistical nightmare.

But after three days of intense competition, event organiser Georgina McArthur was proud to say the 50th anniversary of the tournament ran like clockwork at Grafton Sports Centre at the weekend.

"We are very happy, it ran surprisingly smoothly. We had a couple of teams not show (up) on the final day and a couple of refs did the runner on us but we managed to pull it all together nicely in the end,” she said.

"I would have been absolutely lost without my board and our great crop of local referees.

"The team numbers alone made this carnival different, it was definitely a good way to celebrate the 50 years.”

The basketball spectacle culminated in a thrilling A Grade grand final with a healthy crowd watching a physical contest between Hard Knocks Academy and Tequila Mockingbirds.

"That A Grade grand final was definitely the best match of the weekend, it was rather intense,” she said. "Full credit to the refs for managing to hold it together out there, it is not easy.

"There is a lot of prestige in this carnival, and while they come to have fun, they also come to win.”

Grafton Basketball Association stalwart Tim 'Noe' Clark was also made a life member of the association in a touching ceremony on centre court on Sunday afternoon.

GRAND FINALS

A Grade Men: Tequila Mockingbirds def Hard Knockz 52-44

A Grade Women: Coffs Harbour Suns def Falcor 39-28

B Grade Men: Entertainers def Plebs 52-41

B Grade Women: Shot Masters def Real Team 43-28

C Grade Men: Mammeries def Legends 49-47

Veterans: Entertainers def Noe's GDSC Trojans 54-30