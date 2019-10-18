Huge effort to save animals after 'horrific' bushfires

Colleen Knight took this heartbreaking image of the aftermath of the Tenterfield bushfire.

NEARLY 2000 tonnes of feed has been dished up to livestock since the bushfire emergency started.

NSW Department of Primary Industry and Local Land Services have acted swiftly to ensure animal welfare and provide support to fire affected primary producers by distributing hundreds of tonnes of emergency fodder in northern NSW.

More than 1900 tonnes of fodder has been distributed since the fire emergency began on August 31.

"The fires in northern NSW have been horrific for a large number of landholders and the impacts for primary producers are compounded by the ongoing dry conditions,” Agriculture and Animal Services Functional Area Incident Controller Piers Harper said.

"Along with fodder we can help with emergency animal assessment, emergency water when there is an animal welfare issue, stock euthanasia and burial, livestock feeding and management advice and coordinating emergency care for evacuated pets and livestock.”

Fire affected landholders are urged to contact the Agriculture and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647 should they require emergency assistance.

Thirty five staff from across NSW have been deployed and are distributing fodder, helping to locate lost livestock and conducting damage assessments.

"Teams are in the field collating damage assessments but it's still too early for us to quantify exact losses.” he said.

RSPCA and WIRES have been activated to assist with injured wildlife and welfare issues.

As attention turns to recovery, NSW DPI Rural Resilience officers will be there to lend a hand.

"The Rural Resilience team is here to listen, learn and link rural communities, families and individuals with the most appropriate services and information,” Mr Harper said.

Anyone wishing to contact the Rural Resilience Program can call Jen Haberecht on 0400 160 287.

Natural disaster concessional loans of up to $130,000, along with transport subsidies for the carriage of livestock, fodder and water is also available to eligible applicants through the Rural Assistance Authority. The RAA can be contacted on 1800 678 593