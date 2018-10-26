Menu
Huge fine for learner rider caught 45km/h over speed limit

26th Oct 2018 6:52 AM

A LEARNER motorbike rider has copped a huge fine after being caught travelling at more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Richmond Highway Patrol will allege that at 6.28am yesterday morning they detected a 29-year-old Runaway Bay man riding a motorbike along Wardell Rd, Wardell at a speed greater than 45km/h over the limit.

Checks on his licence revealed he was a learner.

He was issued an infringement notice for $2,435 for speeding and $263 for not displaying his L plates.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the man also lost eight demerit points and had his licence suspended.

"During the last 12 months 389 people have died on NSW roads and 11,557 people have suffered serious injuries," he said.

"Speeding, fatigue and alcohol are the three main causes of death and injury on our roads.

"Please drive carefully."

Lismore Northern Star

