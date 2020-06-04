Menu
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Jun 2020 5:21 AM
Multiple emergency crews rushed to fight a huge fire that engulfed a Bluewater home early this morning.

Queensland Police Service were called to a home at Forestry Rd, Bluewater about 2.40am to reports a house was on fire.

Initial reports indicated two elderly residents were not accounted for, but they were found safe a short time later.

Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene where the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Originally published as Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

