Huge fire destroys at least eight businesses
AT least eight businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.
The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.
Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.
Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd are closed this morning, with emergency services still on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
#BREAKING: Fire crews are right now battling a huge fire in a group of shops in Cooparoo. #9Today pic.twitter.com/u3isuDwToQ— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 17, 2019