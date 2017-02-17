Huge haul of cannabis uncovered near Grafton

CLOSE to $300,000 worth of cannabis has been uncovered by police near Grafton.

About 2pm yesterday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Summerland Way, Warragai Creek.

During the search, police located and allegedly seized 107 cannabis plants, three kilograms of cannabis and ammunition.

According to Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, the estimated potential street value of the cannabis plants is $289,000.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Grafton police station, where he was charged with the cultivation of cannabis (greater than indictable, but less than commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug and possess ammunition without holding a licence.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday March 20, 2017.