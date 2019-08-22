WATCH: Huge drug trafficking syndicate busted

DETECTIVES have thwarted a drug trafficking syndicate across central and northern Queensland.

A total of 40 people are expected to be charged over the operation and will face over 200 offences.

Townsville Major Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Brad Phelps said 13 people would be charged with trafficking.

"Throughout the operation there has been seizures of over 335g of methamphetamine, around 300g of cannabis as well as smaller quantities of MDMA, cocaine and heroin," he said.

Sen-Sgt Phelps said other items seized were $88,000 in cash, $4000 worth of casino chips from the Ville Casino, a money counter, jewellery and watches.

A rifle, baton and knuckle dusters were also seized, he said.

Sen-Sgt Phelps said it was a significant seizure and people were arrested in Townsville, Charters Towers, Emerald and Sarina.

"(The bust) has taken down a syndicate of people allegedly involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine to a large number of vulnerable people in the community," he said.

The operation commenced in May and investigations into the length of offending is continuing.

Ten people are expected to appear in court this morning and are facing charges of drug possession, supply and trafficking.

Townsville man Jock Love, who is charged with several offences including the supply and possession of drugs, was granted bail on the basis he does not contact his co-accused and report to local police weekly.

Defence solicitor Helen Armitage said Love had three children had a full-time job as a concreter.

The court heard Love was allegedly found with 5g of methamphetamine.

His matter will next be heard on October 21.

Several other accused drug traffickers had their matters briefly mentioned in court. None applied for bail.

The matters will next be heard for committal mention on October 21.

Detectives are expected to brief the media later today.