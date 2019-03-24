Huge partnership puts Tucabia on top in prelim

Congratulations for Rohan Hackett from batting partner Matt Pigg for his century in the CRCA preliminary final at Ellem Oval

Adam Hourigan

CRCA CRICKET: After slumping to 3/24 in their preliminary final, two massive centuries have lifted GI Hotel Tucabia to a near unassailable position after the first day of the CRCA Premier League preliminary final against GDSC Easts.

A 282-run third wicket partnership between Rohan Hackett and Matt Pigg then setup the Tucabia to post the huge total of 4/337 with a possible 13 overs still remaining in their innings.

Openers Daniel Cootes (0) and Blake Ryan (4) falling to Michael Cooper early, when Shannon Cooper removed Tim Builtitude (5), Tucabia looked to be struggling, but the dismissal brought together veteran Matt Pigg with Rohan Hackett, who hadn't played for several weeks.

The pair set about restoring the innings, playing off the dangerous opening bowlers, and then set about accumulating a big total.

"They took plenty of time to get themselves set,” Tucabia captain Brad Chard said. "We'd lost those early wickets and they just built on it.”

The pair continued, gradually getting on top of the Easts bowling who toiled hard on a humid day at Ellem Oval.

Hackett was the first to reach his century, and Pigg followed soon after, not before giving a chance when he was on 95, spooning a catch that was dropped at cover.

After reaching their milestones, the pair accelerated, mixing big hitting with some excellent running on tired and cramping legs.

"They've both worked for it,” Chard said. "It was great to watch.”

Hackett was dismissed late in the day for 143 by a returning Connor, who bowled 30 overs to take 2/103.

Pigg remains not-out overnight on 149, with 21 boundaries and one six in the innings, and was joined late by Matt Dougherty (17).

Easts used nine bowlers to try and break the partnership, with openers Connor and Cooper the only wicket takers.

Chard said they would look to push hard for the win tomorrow, and said that the long-innings at the top meant that their bowling attack had a full day of rest behind them to advance to the grand-final.