Huge plane takes a tour of Valley

Gail O'Driscoll said she was lucky enough to snap this low flying plane on this morning which seemed to be following the river up the valley.

DID YOU see a plane flying over the Clarence River this morning?

Gail O'Driscoll of Maclean send in some photos of the huge aeroplane flying over Maclean this morning.

"I was lucky enough to snap this low flying plane on Friday morning, seemingly following the river up the valley,” she said.

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan said he saw the plane when he was travelling towards Maclean on Yamba Rd.

"I was driving down the road and it flew overhead, right over the road,” he said.

"I'd never seen anything like it in Yamba.”

