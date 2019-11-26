Huge prizemoney bonuses on offer at 2020 Grafton races

Jake Bayliss rode Tom Cowan trained Catch Me Latar to a two-length victory in race 1 the Winning Edge Presentations Benchmark 66 Handicap over 3146m at Clarence River Jockey Club in Grafton on Monday, November 18, 2019. Photo: Bill North

Jake Bayliss rode Tom Cowan trained Catch Me Latar to a two-length victory in race 1 the Winning Edge Presentations Benchmark 66 Handicap over 3146m at Clarence River Jockey Club in Grafton on Monday, November 18, 2019. Photo: Bill North

RACING: Racing NSW announced last week that its BOBS Scheme will be enhanced by the addition of a Platinum and Gold Category in 2020.

Commencing from January, selected races will have a BOBS Platinum bonus of $100,000 or a BOBS Gold bonus of $50,000, offered for the winners of the race.

Grafton’s Clarence River Jockey Club will receive a boost with a Maiden 1400m on February 20 offering up to $112,000 in prizemoney.

The BOBS Platinum and BOBS Gold races will be open to all horses that have been nominated for any BOBS series. Accordingly, it will now for the first time apply to horses aged four years and older.

As well as Grafton, the Platinum and Gold bonus races will be held at 12 other locations throughout NSW including Kensignton, Royal Randwick and Armidale.

Owners winning bonuses may forego taking the payment in cash and double up their bonus to $180,000 for platinum or $90,000 for gold, which can be used to buy or breed a thoroughbred.

The motive is to help Racing NSW’s growth by feeding back into the industry.

Platinum and Gold bonuses will commence at Muswellbrook on Friday January 3, with new bonuses added to races at Moruya, Tamworth, Kembla Grange, Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Newcastle, Gosford and Grafton.