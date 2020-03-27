Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two big fans of the choc top at the Saraton, owners the late Angelo Notaras, left, with cousin Spiro. The choc tops were in high demand as the Saraton sold their stock.
Two big fans of the choc top at the Saraton, owners the late Angelo Notaras, left, with cousin Spiro. The choc tops were in high demand as the Saraton sold their stock.
Offbeat

Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU thought that toilet paper or pasta were the most popular item in town, for Grafton, there was an extra special order.

The Saraton theatre placed a call out through their Facebook page that they would be selling their leftover stock of their famous choc tops.

“We had been asked by patrons what we were doing with the choc tops so I thought why not sell them off. But the rate of orders coming in took us by surprise,” Saraton manager Michelle Gilbert said.

“We were swamped. We had hundreds here and they were gone in an hour of orders.

“It didn’t take long.”

Ms Gilbert said she had put a notice up to say they weren’t taking any more orders, with people still frantically posting on their Facebook hours after the closed the extra sweet deal.

“We will now fill the orders that we have and if there are any leftovers they will be offered to the people we have put on a waiting list,” she said.

“But please, no more orders.”

The Saraton Theatre was closed on Sunday night after the prime minister announced the closure of all indoor entertainment venues as part of the effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

choc tops coronavirus coronavirus clarence saraton theatre
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care home hiring in response to pandemic

        premium_icon Aged care home hiring in response to pandemic

        Employment People encouraged to send a resume to help aged care facility prepare for response to coronavirus

        ‘Umpire’ makes the tough call on council elections

        premium_icon ‘Umpire’ makes the tough call on council elections

        News “It is going to be like those US election campaigns – it just goes on forever.”

        Look out for each other and obey the rules: Gulaptis

        Look out for each other and obey the rules: Gulaptis

        News Following a flood of calls and e-mails to his office, Clarence Nationals MP Chris...