Huge selection of musical genres to soak up
Thursday
- Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- John Schumann, Shane Howard and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band, 8.30pm, tickets presale $35, Grafton District Services Club.
- The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hillbilly Goats, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- ABBA-riginal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Wordplay, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Jamel Boukabou, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- UK Bee Geez, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Money Shot, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sex Wax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Big River Blues Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- ABBA-riginal, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Jay Hoad, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The Dirty Channel, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- December 21: Violet Vibes official pre-party featuring Jordan Burns, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
- February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.