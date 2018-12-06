Menu
Redgum's John Schumann and Goanna's Shane Howard will perform together in concert in Grafton on Friday night.
Redgum's John Schumann and Goanna's Shane Howard will perform together in concert in Grafton on Friday night.
Entertainment

Huge selection of musical genres to soak up

6th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
Thursday

  • Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • John Schumann, Shane Howard and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band, 8.30pm, tickets presale $35, Grafton District Services Club.
  • The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hillbilly Goats, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • ABBA-riginal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Wordplay, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Jamel Boukabou, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • UK Bee Geez, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Money Shot, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sex Wax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Big River Blues Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • ABBA-riginal, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Jay Hoad, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Dirty Channel, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • December 21: Violet Vibes official pre-party featuring Jordan Burns, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner

