Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD NEWS: For local sexual health workers, their hard work has paid off, as they mark the second year without a HIV diagnosis in Central Queensland.
GOOD NEWS: For local sexual health workers, their hard work has paid off, as they mark the second year without a HIV diagnosis in Central Queensland. Contributed
News

Huge sexual health victory for CQ Health

1st Dec 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM

TODAY marks the second year without a HIV diagnosis in Central Queensland.

For local sexual health workers, their hard work has paid off.

This monumental feat has aligned with this year's World AIDS Day.

Clinical sexual health nurse Gary Wright says Central Queensland's on-the-ball approach to sexual health is behind the elimination of HIV diagnoses.

"Preventative medicine has had a big impact in our community and convenient rapid testing means it's never been easier for our clients," Mr Wright said.

"Although we do care for clients with HIV that have been referred from elsewhere, we haven't had a local positive test result since 2016."

Mr Wright said the rapid testing program could also be beneficial against gonorrhoea and chlamydia.

HIV numbers continue to decline in Queensland but CQ health service says many people still suffer from HIV and AIDs-related illnesses.

editors picks tmbcommunity tmbhealth world aids day
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Santa's arrival signals start of festive season

    Santa's arrival signals start of...

    Video The festive season officially began in the Clarence Valley with Santa's arrival at Grafton Shoppingworld

    POWER 30: Who is Clarence Valley's Most Influencial in 2018?

    POWER 30: Who is Clarence Valley's Most Influencial in 2018?

    News All will be revealed from Monday when the countdown begins

    South Grafton woman named NSW Volunteer of the Year

    South Grafton woman named NSW Volunteer of the Year

    News State award for Grafton woman's work on indigenous health

    Split vote in Corcoran Park masterplan decision

    premium_icon Split vote in Corcoran Park masterplan decision

    Council News Reed destruction a hot topic for updated plan.

    Local Partners