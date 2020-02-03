Huge step forward for Burleigh light rail link

THE first construction work on the Gold Coast light rail's Broadbeach to Burleigh stage is on track to begin this year.

In the latest step towards construction of the 6.7km Stage 3A extension, the State Government will today confirm three companies will progress from expressions of interest (EOI) to the final round of the tender process.

Light Rail has taken a massive step forward. Picture Glenn Hampson

They include:

● Burleigh Link JV: a joint venture between Fulton Hogan Construction Pty Ltd and UGL Engineering Pty Ltd;

● CPBSW JV: a joint venture between CPB Contractors Pty Ltd and Seymour Whyte Constructions Pty Ltd;

● John Holland Pty Ltd.

GoldLinQ chairman John Witheriff said the next phase of the tender process would end in May. The contractor will be announced mid-year and early works beginning late this year.

"EOI submissions include leading Australian and international contractors and the responses were of a very high standard," Mr Witheriff said.

Tenders are a stop closer to being awarded.

"With funding for the project committed by all three tiers of government, the GoldLinQ board met on Friday to complete the EOI phase and confirm the shortlist for tender.

"The request for tender period will start immediately and continue for several months to ensure the successful contractor can deliver value for money and minimise disruption during construction."

The tram stop at Nobby.

GoldLinQ is planning for the first construction work to begin before Christmas, with major building works to begin in early 2021.

"The start of the tender process is a significant step towards ensuring passengers could ride the G: to Burleigh in 2023," Mr Witheriff said.

"During the tender period, the project team will keep the community informed on progress with major construction expected to start in 2021."

The tram stop at Mermaid Beach.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project would create 760 jobs.

"Gold Coasters and people from across the world have embraced the G, with more than 46 million trips taken since stage one opened five years ago," Mr Bailey said.

"The Gold Coast is hungry for public transport with light rail patronage increasing 33 per cent since we built and opened Stage 2."