Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SURFS UP: The Bureau of Meteorology have warned of abnormally high tides along the North Coast in the next two days.
SURFS UP: The Bureau of Meteorology have warned of abnormally high tides along the North Coast in the next two days. Bureau of Meteorology
News

Huge swells to lash North Coast

Kathryn Lewis
by
21st Feb 2019 11:47 AM

ABNORMALLY high tides will lash the North Coast in the coming days and may result in flooding of low lying areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for the Northern Rivers district this morning, as Tropical Cyclone Oma makes its way south west generating massive swells which are expected to combine with kind tides.

Water levels tomorrow and Saturday may be more than the highest tide of the year by around half a metre which may continue to grow as Oma approaches on Saturday.

Hazardous surf conditions are forecast for today and over the weekend and may affect areas from Tweed Heads to Yamba.

Cyclone Oma was in the eastern Coral Sea early this morning, 960km north east of Brisbane.

The State Emergency Service advised people should never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call your local SES unit on 132 500.

bureau of meteorology
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Car rolls into Clarence River and sinks

    premium_icon Car rolls into Clarence River and sinks

    Breaking "IT FLOATED out into the middle, did a 360 in the water ... within a few minutes the whole car has disappeared.”

    • 21st Feb 2019 11:12 AM
    Online face-off to decide who has a sh*t town

    premium_icon Online face-off to decide who has a sh*t town

    Offbeat The battle has begun between Lismore and Grafton

    • 21st Feb 2019 11:07 AM
    DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

    premium_icon DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

    Offbeat Grafton farm will definitely take a dollar bid

    Funeral service confirmed for John Allen

    Funeral service confirmed for John Allen

    News North Coast Football paid tribute to the Bobcats stalwart