Huge swells to lash North Coast

SURFS UP: The Bureau of Meteorology have warned of abnormally high tides along the North Coast in the next two days. Bureau of Meteorology

ABNORMALLY high tides will lash the North Coast in the coming days and may result in flooding of low lying areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for the Northern Rivers district this morning, as Tropical Cyclone Oma makes its way south west generating massive swells which are expected to combine with kind tides.

Water levels tomorrow and Saturday may be more than the highest tide of the year by around half a metre which may continue to grow as Oma approaches on Saturday.

Hazardous surf conditions are forecast for today and over the weekend and may affect areas from Tweed Heads to Yamba.

Cyclone Oma was in the eastern Coral Sea early this morning, 960km north east of Brisbane.

The State Emergency Service advised people should never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call your local SES unit on 132 500.