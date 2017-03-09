Huge waves batter Clarence Coast

Huge seas battered the rocks and overflowed into the adjacent park at Turners Beach, Yamba on Wednesday, 8th March, 2017.

AUSTRALIA'S east coast has been battered for the past few days by a relentless barrage of huge waves.

The swells have created dangerous surf conditions, and beaches have been closed up and down the coast.

The epic seas hit breaking point at Yamba last night with waves crashing over the rocks and into the park at the headland of Turners Beach.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology waves reached heights of up to five metres, caused by a slow moving low pressure system over the Tasman Sea.

The waves are expected to start gradually subsidising continuing into the weekend.

Wave height and direction map at 5am on Thursday, 9th of March, 2017. Bureau Of Meteorology

Fresh southerly winds between 20 and 25 knots are forecast for the Clarence Coast today, reaching 30 knots in the afternoon and evening, with swells up to 3.5 metres and a 70% chance of showers.

By Saturday afternoon, southerly winds will have fropped down to 10 to 15 knots, swell between 2 and 3 metres and mostly sunny conditions.

The BOM continues to warn that the large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.