Bowman slapped with huge ban for Cup ride

Hugh Bowman on Marmelo finishes second behind Cross Counter. Picture: Getty Images

A SHATTERED Hugh Bowman will be sidelined for a month after stewards slapped him with huge bans for three charges stemming from his second-place finish on Marmelo in the Melbourne Cup.

The star jockey will miss his attempt at defending the Japan Cup later this month after being hit with a suspension totaling 41 race meetings, reduced by stewards to 35 meetings to be an even month.

Twelve of those meetings were for careless riding after stewards deemed he had shifted inward onto Chestnut Coat, eight meetings for being seven over the allowable whip limit of five before the last 100m of the race and a whopping 21 meetings handed down for being one kilogram overweight on Marmelo in the feature race.

Bowman - who was set to chase back-to-back Japan wins aboard Cheval Grand - said he would consider all of his appeal options.

"The Japan Cup (is on the 25th) of November. I got a month. You do the maths," he said.

"I'll be back for the Hong Kong International (meeting on December 9). I'll consider all options. It is what it is."

Hugh Bowman lines up before the Melbourne Cup.

Bowman pleaded guilty to all charges.

Chief steward Robert Cram said Bowman had no explanation for being an extra half-kilo over the allowable limit - which affords riders to be 500g over weight - when weighing back in after the Cup.

In handing down the ban, Cram had affirmed to Bowman that his actions were unacceptable.

"We admire your horsemanship skills and ability to ride," he said in the hearing.

"However, to be in this situation is really not up to standard."

Bowman's ban starts after he rides at Thursday's Oaks day meeting at Flemington where he rides Zapurler in the Group One feature, the VRC Oaks.

He will also forfeit Group One rides aboard Brave Smash and Latrobe on the final day at Flemington.

It marked the end of a busy afternoon for stewards.

English jockey Jim Crowley and Horsham-based Christine Puls were suspended for 10 meetings for careless riding, while stewards handed out a total of $6500 in fines for whip use in the Melbourne Cup, including a $3000 fine to winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy for using the whip nine times on Cross Counter before the final 100m.