British actor Hugh Grant is set to wed Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein.
Entertainment

Infamous bachelor Hugh Grant ready to walk down the aisle

by Seniors News
22nd May 2018 10:35 AM

HUGH Grant is set to do what most thought he would never, ever contemplate: walk down the aisle.

The 57-year-old actor is reportedly about to marry longtime girlfriend, Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein.

The couple - who have been an item for the past six years - have three children together, the youngest born earlier this year.

The news comes after a photograph of the couple's documentation announcing their intention to marry appeared in a British newspaper.

Grant has long been Hollywood's most infamous bachelor ever since making global headlines for his scandalous cheating on former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley.

The Notting Hill star also has two children with former partner Tinglan Hong.

However, it seems fatherhood has changed Grant's tune to a solitary lifestyle with Hurley, whom he remains close, claiming he's a "transformed" man.

"He's an enchanting dad," Hurley told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person.

"It's an improvement. He's gone up the scale."

