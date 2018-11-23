Menu
Jackman’s surprising Wolverine confession

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2018 3:48 AM

Wolverine fans can rejoice.

Despite Hugh Jackman deciding to hang up his adamantium claws after nine blockbusters, he has revealed that it won't be the end of the iconic X-Men character.

In an interview with Sunday Today, Jackman said we haven't seen the last of the mutant antihero.

"Oh, Wolverine will be back. Someone's going to buy him, I don't know."

Jackman, 50, who has portrayed the rapid-healing mutant with animal-keen senses for 18 years, has had the longest stint as a superhero than anyone before him.

His last film as Wolverine, Logan, was released in 2017 and tied up many of the loose ends of Wolverine's journey for fans.

And despite his close friend Ryan Reynolds trying to convince him to collaborate on a crossover film between Wolverine and Reynolds' own antihero alter ego, Deadpool, Jackman is adamant he is done.

"No, but Ryan is relentless," he joked.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.
"He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool."

 

Hugh Jackman has poured cold water on a collaboration with Ryan Reynolds on a crossover film between Wolverine and Deadpool. Picture: Getty
Reynolds, who is known for jokingly trolling Jackman on social media, argued a crossover film would help boost the Australian's career.

"I continue to do press for Hugh Jackman to comeback. God knows he's just been failing constantly since Wolverine," he quipped.

Wolverine did make a cameo appearance in Deadpool 2.

