Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hugh Jackman this morning. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Jackman this morning. Picture: Getty Images
Music

It’s official! Hugh Jackman’s The Show coming to Australia

by Lydia Pedrana
26th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUGH Jackman has made the million dreams of his Aussie fans come true, confirming he will bring his one-man show home.

Announced in true showbiz style by Jackman himself at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney's The Rocks this morning, Hugh Jackman The Show will hit Australian stages in August.

It will feature songs from The Greatest Showman, Lea Misérables and other Broadway hits, accompanied by a live orchestra.

 

Actor Hugh Jackman speaks during a media announcement at the Museum of Contemporary Art today. Picture: Getty Images
Actor Hugh Jackman speaks during a media announcement at the Museum of Contemporary Art today. Picture: Getty Images

The 50-year-old Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning triple threat said: "I'm my happiest when I'm on stage."

Prior to the big announcement, the Australian Girls Choir opened formalities with a rendition of Million Dreams, and joined my Jackman halfway through.

Jackman then welcomed special guest, and good friend, Keala Settle - who played The Bearded Lady in The Greatest Showman - treated media to a live, goosebump-inducing performance of the film's mega hit This Is Me.

 

Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle perform during the announcement. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle perform during the announcement. Picture: Getty Images

 

Settle will also join Jackman for the Australian leg of his World Tour, which includes two shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in August.

Jackman's "very good friend," Andy Lee also made an appearance to host a musical theatre inspired question and answer session, where Lee sung his questions to Jackman and Settle, who sung their answers back.

Tickets go on sale on March 7 at 9.30am AEDT via Ticketek.

 

Hugh Jackman “very good friend,” Andy Lee also made an appearance to host a musical theatre inspired question and answer session. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Jackman “very good friend,” Andy Lee also made an appearance to host a musical theatre inspired question and answer session. Picture: Getty Images
hugh jackman movies music the greatest showman

Top Stories

    Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    premium_icon Solution to Centenary Dr traffic snarls comes up at council

    Council News A solution to Centenary Dr holiday traffic snarls, purchases of waterfront land, the Brooms Head holiday park latest are all coming up at council today.

    • 26th Feb 2019 10:51 AM
    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    Car flips, lands on side and traps woman in Yamba roll-over

    premium_icon Car flips, lands on side and traps woman in Yamba roll-over

    Breaking Emergency services cut door off vehicle to free trapped occupant

    Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

    premium_icon Sailing club's rebuild after storm almost complete

    News Big River Sailing Club all but finished with construction

    • 26th Feb 2019 11:00 AM