It’s official! Hugh Jackman’s The Show coming to Australia

HUGH Jackman has made the million dreams of his Aussie fans come true, confirming he will bring his one-man show home.

Announced in true showbiz style by Jackman himself at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney's The Rocks this morning, Hugh Jackman The Show will hit Australian stages in August.

It will feature songs from The Greatest Showman, Lea Misérables and other Broadway hits, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Actor Hugh Jackman speaks during a media announcement at the Museum of Contemporary Art today. Picture: Getty Images

The 50-year-old Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning triple threat said: "I'm my happiest when I'm on stage."

Prior to the big announcement, the Australian Girls Choir opened formalities with a rendition of Million Dreams, and joined my Jackman halfway through.

Jackman then welcomed special guest, and good friend, Keala Settle - who played The Bearded Lady in The Greatest Showman - treated media to a live, goosebump-inducing performance of the film's mega hit This Is Me.

Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle perform during the announcement. Picture: Getty Images

Settle will also join Jackman for the Australian leg of his World Tour, which includes two shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in August.

Jackman's "very good friend," Andy Lee also made an appearance to host a musical theatre inspired question and answer session, where Lee sung his questions to Jackman and Settle, who sung their answers back.

Tickets go on sale on March 7 at 9.30am AEDT via Ticketek.