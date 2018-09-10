Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
News

Human bones found in bag

by Stephanie Bedo
10th Sep 2018 6:15 PM

HUMAN remains have been discovered at a popular Brisbane location.

Police have declared a crime scene at Kangaroo Point cliffs after a member of the public located what are believed to human remains about 10am on Monday.

An investigation has been commenced to establish the identity of the remains.

The bones were found inside a bag with the clothing, The Courier Mailreported.

It is not clear whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Kangaroo Point cliffs is a popular riverside site often filled with tourists, joggers, walkers and abseilers.

bones deceased editors picks human bones kangaroo point

Top Stories

    LOCKED IN: Your first look at Rebels new leader

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Your first look at Rebels new leader

    Rugby League INCOMING South Grafton coach ready to put a renewed focus on the culture of the club, as he aims to get players to buy in to change.

    • 10th Sep 2018 6:30 PM
    Chatsworth Island Public School celebrates 150 years

    Chatsworth Island Public School celebrates 150 years

    News Current and former students and teachers gather on weekend

    • 10th Sep 2018 5:48 PM
    Valley homes under 300k that you can buy right now

    premium_icon Valley homes under 300k that you can buy right now

    Property Looking for a home on a budget in the Clarence Valley?

    New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

    premium_icon New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

    News 55 metre-long barge returns from Harwood to help construction

    Local Partners