Human cost of uni course fee rises

WHILE HECS fees for some degrees described as “job relevant” by Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan will be slashed, others including humanities and communications, will rise by 113 per cent, making them among the most expensive degree options.

As the nation grapples with the worst economic crisis in a generation, school leavers who choose arts will be slugged with a more than doubling of fees from $6084 to $14,500 a year, while from 2021 studying nursing will cost just $3700 a year.

The “Job Ready Graduates” overhaul includes an extra 39,000 university places by 2023.

The Daily Examiner reporters Jarrard Potter and Tim Jarrett debate the impacts of the Job Ready Graducates program in this week’s edition of Behind The News Desk...

Uni degree fee reflect job prospects

By Jarrard Potter

HISTORICALLY speaking, universities have been a community of academics, people researching various subjects and topics, free to pursue and propose varying ideas and philosophies and academically examine the world we live in.

Students attended university to learn and continue this inquiry into our world, research various topics free from the pressure of the public opinion in a purely academic way.

Universities today, especially in the undergraduate world, largely function as a fee-generating exercise to make revenue for the institution, and students study to earn certification with the end goal of being employable by the end of the degree.

Sure, universities do still pursue research and academic pursuits, and do develop groundbreaking ideas and ways of thinking, develop science breakthroughs that have changed the world.

However, it seems to the general public, the university is just another step in the studying process with the end goal of earning skills and a degree for employment.

The proposed fee changes reflect the place universities sit in society. They’re not regarded as places that are the guardian of reason, but as a place where study can provide future economic gain and advancement.

Cheaper fees for subjects that are projected to provide jobs in the future only makes sense then. Since studying is for economic gain for the student, there should be no incentive fee-wise for studying subjects that have poor future job prospects.

If studying at uni is for career prospects, it’s far from ideal to spend years racking up student debt in a field that has few chances of a job.

Please don’t suck more life out of us

By Tim Jarrett

NEWSFLASH: Humans aren’t automatons that exist solely to work. There, I just had to get that off my chest.

News the Federal Government is going to increase fees for humanities degrees (among others) would be funny if it wasn’t so sad. I instantly imagined a bunch of rich Greek philosophers chewing the fat, thinking perhaps this was the long term vision of the Government.

In a decision that can be explained away as some kind of workforce pragmatism, to me it is just another salvo fired from cynical economic rationalists fighting their culture war.

If you can’t tell, it’s an issue that hits close to the bone.

I was a philosophy major at university and while I sometimes thought it was a waste of time, I now realise how important it was in the formation of my personality, work ethic and character. Sure, I took the long way round when it comes to a career, but what I learned at university gave me a foundation to build one on.

Above all else, the message this sends to me is that this government wants to lock people out of certain types of education. It says to me that for those willing to (read, able to) pay higher fees can have the “luxury” of learning about Socrates, Nietzsche or Hume. The rest of us need to go and study to become a good employee.

Yet again, the “value” of something is being measured solely in its ability to produce an economic outcome. Where is the recognition that the education of the population is positive outcome in and of itself? The irony in all this is that it screams of being a decision based on an oversimplified and dare I say it, uneducated world view.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Surprising fact about arts graduates

• ‘Australia’s Dumbdowner’ university fee hike cops ire

• Cost of university degrees plummet