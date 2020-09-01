Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Indigenous woman's skull, allegedly found in the 1970s and taken as a “souvenir”, has been handed in to police.
An Indigenous woman's skull, allegedly found in the 1970s and taken as a “souvenir”, has been handed in to police.
News

Man ‘inherited’ a Indigenous woman's skull from his father

by Emily Cosenza
1st Sep 2020 4:32 PM

A human skull has been handed in to South Australian police by a man whose family was in possession of the remains for decades.

A forensic scientist confirmed it belonged to an ancient Aboriginal woman.

"SAPOL and our Community Constables are working with Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation, Department of the Premier and Cabinet to ensure the repatriation of the remains to Country," SA police said in a statement.

The skull was allegedly found during the West Lakes development in the 1970s where some workers "took them as souvenirs".

The man who handed the skull to police recently 'inherited' it from his father.

SA Police said the man was "unsure and uneasy" about what to do with it and contacted police.

Anyone in possession of similar remains or have information about other remains is encouraged to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Human skull handed to police

death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relay the Clarence Valley way this November

        Premium Content Relay the Clarence Valley way this November

        Community Grafton Relay For Life replaced with week-long event due to COVID-19.

        COVID border-hopping fruit picker gives birth at Coffs

        Premium Content COVID border-hopping fruit picker gives birth at Coffs

        Crime She was part of a convoy travelling to Coffs to pick fruit.

        RIVER OF DREAMS: Bass fishing comp sign of recovery

        Premium Content RIVER OF DREAMS: Bass fishing comp sign of recovery

        Fishing This weekend’s Wild River Bass Classic is the first Clarence Valley Council...

        Flood-prone bridge gets automatic gauge

        Premium Content Flood-prone bridge gets automatic gauge

        Council News Monitoring system includes automatic flood gauge and live camera to inform...