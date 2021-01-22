Humble home of Gough Whitlam for sale

With a murky green pool and in need of major repairs, the Sydney home of former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam owned at the time of his dismissal is for sale.

With a murky green pool and in need of major repairs, the Sydney home of former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam owned at the time of his dismissal is for sale.

A modest Cabramatta home owned by former prime minister Gough Whitlam during his controversial 1975 dismissal is on the market.

Modest by today's standards, the four-bedroom house was anything but at the time of its completion around 70 years ago, when Whitlam enlisted a Cronulla architect to build a designer residence.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic's waterfront mansion

Celebs flock to new hideaway to rival Byron

Epic home has own rainforest and mountain bike trail

The deceased estate might no longer be considered luxury to today's buyer, with the house having fallen into disrepair and in need of TLC.

The kitchen one of the rooms in need of repairs.

While the original wallpaper, fireplaces and appliances remain, the property has broken cupboards, overgrown gardens, a murky green pool and stained carpets.

No. 32 Albert Street is being offered to buyers who are chasing value in Cabramatta at auction next month on February 20. Ray White Canterbury director Manuel Roussakis said a price guide would be set next week based on feedback provided by buyers at this weekend's open home.

Mr Roussakis said Mr Whitlam and his wife Margaret owned the property from 1956 until 1978 - including his prime ministerial years between 1972 and 1975.

Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam owned the house between 1956 and 1978.

"This home is a true slice of Australian history and it's the first time it's been offered to the market in more than 30 years," he said.

"It was well ahead of its time and is very different to most homes from that period in the area."

The property is expected to be popular with first homebuyers, those looking to renovate or rebuild and families. Mr Roussakis said he was unsure if the Australian Labor Party would be bidding for Whitlam's house on auction day.

Character everywhere you look.

"I might have to pitch the idea to Anthony Albanese," he said.

"They should buy it, as it is a significant home that he lived at during his entire political career including the dismissal."

One of the giants of Australian politics, Mr. Whitlam was dismissed as prime minister by the Queen's representative in Australia, Sir John Kerr, following a constitutional crisis that saw his government not have enough votes to pass crucial legislation in the senate.

Mr. Whitlam purchased the house four years into his time as the member for Werriwa. He served as the local member from 1952 until he retired from politics on July 31, 1978 - the same year he sold the house.

Ready for a new chapter.

The home on one of Cabramatta's most tightly held streets offers a 670sqm parcel of level land near schools, shops and public transport.

"The home is in obvious need of renovations but the one-time architecturally designed residence presents the perfect opportunity to add value and create the ideal family home," Mr Roussakis said.

With clear instructions to sell, the deceased estate is located near public transport, schools and shops.

Realestate.com.au. reports Cabramatta has seen its median house price grow $64,000 in the past 12 months to $885,000. This represents an increase of more than $1200 for every week.

Originally published as Humble Sydney home of Gough Whitlam for sale

The living room overlooks overgrown gardens and a murky green pool.