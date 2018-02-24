Hundreds brave rain to welcome new bridge

Lawrence Public School captains help mayor Jim Simmons and member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis cut the ribbon across the new Sportsmans Creen bridge.

THE rain clouds tried their best to spoil it, but nothing was stopping the Lawrence community from getting their first up close look at their bridge they've watched being built for the past 12 months.

Around 500 people from the local community pounded the pavement at the open day before the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge opens to traffic on Monday.

Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis said it was pleasing to see so many people come together for the celebration, as a new era of travel across Sportsman's Creek dawns.

"The Lawrence community and all road users have waited patiently and watched as this important piece of infrastructure has been built,” he said.

"Today was all about saying thank you and was the one and only chance for the community to walk across the new 175 metre crossing.

"On Monday, the first vehicles will start rolling across the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge, which will revolutionise the way people travel to and from Lawrence.

"The bridge will better cater to the needs of pedestrians and cyclists and meet predicted future demand from vehicles and in turn improve safety.”

Mr Gulaptis said a highlight of the day was the community's contribution, including the singing of the national anthem by children from Lawrence Public School.

"Not only was the school involved but people from the Lawrence Community Hall hosted a barbecue to feed the hungry participants, showing true community spirit.

The $27 million crossing of Sportsman's Creek was funded as part of the NSW Government's Bridges for the Bush initiative.