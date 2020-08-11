Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs/Clarence police charge pair over COVID violation

        Premium Content Coffs/Clarence police charge pair over COVID violation

        Crime The charges on of two delivered on the North Coast as police keep a watch on health restrictions

        ‘WORST ROAD’: Traffic leaves, but potholes remain

        Premium Content ‘WORST ROAD’: Traffic leaves, but potholes remain

        Council News It was one of the busiest roads in the area, but there are many holes left after...

        VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence’s cutest baby

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Help choose the Clarence’s cutest baby

        Competitions Vote now to choose the cutest bub in the Clarence

        IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court, August 11