Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Swinburne University.
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Swinburne University.
Breaking

Hundreds evacuated after possible science lab contamination

10th Aug 2018 1:33 PM

HUNDREDS of students and workers have been evacuated after an incident in the science department at Swinburne University's Hawthorn campus.

MFB crews responded to a "gas depletion alert" in the basement of the science and technology labs, evacuating more than 500 people from the university campus.

Firefighters with specialist equipment, including hazmat suits, are on the scene.

CCTV footage shows no one is within the possibly contaminated laboratories.

Authorities warn that traffic on John St and Burwood Rd could be disrupted.

Police and paramedics are on the scene.

More to come

evacuation hawthorn campus science lab students swinburne

Top Stories

    Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

    premium_icon Historic post office clocktower keeps on ticking

    Community Did you know the post office in South Grafton's clock is wound-up by hand?

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Crime Search for wanted man

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    Opinion Industry protectionism is an expensive exercise

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    News Skate, scooter competition on the way

    Local Partners