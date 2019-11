Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate Grafton Shoppingworld at lunch time on Saturday, 9th November, 2019.

CROWDS of people were seen outside Grafton Shoppingworld after an evacuation from the centre at midday today.

It is understood that an industrial waste bin was set alight activating the sprinklers at the shopping centre.

Fire crews were on the scene to investigate shortly after the emergency was raised.

Both Grafton Fire and Rescue and Grafton Shoppingworld have been contacted for comment.