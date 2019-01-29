Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTAGE: More than 300 customers are affected by a power outage after a truck brought down powerlines in Glenore Grove earlier today.
OUTAGE: More than 300 customers are affected by a power outage after a truck brought down powerlines in Glenore Grove earlier today. Trevor Veale
News

Hundreds lose power after truck brings down powerlines

Dominic Elsome
by
29th Jan 2019 5:52 PM

MORE than 300 properties are without power and a major Lockyer Valley road is closed after a truck brought down powerlines this afternoon.

An Energex spokesperson confirmed a truck brought down overhead mains wires on the corner of Forest Avenue and Otto Road in Glenore Grove just after 2.20pm today.

A small grass fire was reported as a result of the fallen powerlines, but this was quickly extinguished.

At one stage, more than 550 customers were affected by the outage.

Presently, 312 customers are effected by the incident, and the spokesperson said crews were working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Queensland Police confirmed Forest Hill - Fernvale Road has been closed between the Warrego Hwy and Jahn Drive while Energex works to restore power.

energex forest hill fernvale rd glenore grove laidley lockyer valley otto road powerlines power outage queensland police
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Speeding, snakes and sick cars: long weekend of road antics

    premium_icon Speeding, snakes and sick cars: long weekend of road antics

    Crime TRAFFIC and Highway Patrol were busy in Grafton, with officers issuing a number of infringement notices, as well as giving out wildlife a helping hand

    Yamba locals and 'Legendares' launch new fashion brand

    Yamba locals and 'Legendares' launch new fashion brand

    News Latest design influenced by east-coast lifestyle

    Maclean Riverside Precinct starting to take shape

    premium_icon Maclean Riverside Precinct starting to take shape

    Council News Sandstone blocks help form terrace steps and walls

    Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    premium_icon Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    News Body so decomposed the Coroner could not determine cause of death