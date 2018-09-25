JOBS: Hundreds of mining positions up for grabs in CQ

AS THE resources sector rebounds in Central Queensland, mining jobs are again the hot ticket for job-seekers.

The impact from the mining downturn was felt widely across the region and businesses put a hold on hiring, but it seems the tide has turned with jobs in the mining sector, healthcare and trades high in demand.

Given the recent resurgence in the mining, resources and environment industries, more than 264 jobs are available within those industries around Central Queensland.

Seek.com brings up 100 jobs within the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast and another 164 jobs in the Emerald area.

Companies like Kestral Coal Resources are advertising for an environmental advisor, Fenner Dunlop in Emerald is advertising for a supervisor and Jett Mining Services is advertising for boilermakers and mechanical fitters.

Trades and services is another employment sector on the rise with 189 jobs available including apprenticeships and trades assistant positions.

Some heavy machinery on site at the Curragh Coal Mine near Emerald where Thiess have won another contract to continue operations. Contributed.

Mining jobs in Rockhampton: CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE Mining jobs in Central Highlands: CLICK HERE

MJJ Constructions in Banana is looking for a qualified carpenter, Hastings Deering is advertising for field service fitters in Biloela, and Yancoal Australia is seeking applications for an engineering trades person at its Yarrabee Mine in Blackwater.

GPs, pharmacists and medical practitioner positions are also abundant in the region with 95 positions available in the medical or healthcare field around Rockhampton and 71 in the Emerald region.

A number of regional towns are looking to fill positions as well, with three healthcare jobs currently available in Taroom and two in Biloela.

A number of local and state government roles are available, with jobs in Biloela, Springsure and Taroom as well as Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

A total of 91 jobs within government and Defence are available, including local councils, Australia Post and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, which are all advertising jobs across the region.

Jobs in education and training are in high demand, with 51 jobs available across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region and 21 in the Emerald area.

Positions at CQUniversity in Emerald, Biloela Early Learning Centre and C&K Association in Taroom are all currently being advertised.

While some industries are rebounding, some are still yet to pick up after flat-lining in recent years.

The small number of jobs advertised for construction across CQ would indicate the industry is still struggling to find it's feet again after taking a hit in recent years.

Of the 37 positions currently advertised on Seek, 13 of those are in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area, with the rest available in the Emerald area.

With major Carmichael coal mine Adani in motion, more than 1100 jobs for Rockhampton workers are on the way.