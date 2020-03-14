Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial Images
Aerial Images
Health

Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cruises cruise ships quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        premium_icon Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        Breaking Clarence Valley's first casualty of Federal Government's decision to ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people to limit spread of coronavirus.

        Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        premium_icon Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        News 'This horrific event showed us that we’ve got to deal with fear'

        Teen’s family grateful for community support

        premium_icon Teen’s family grateful for community support

        News 15-year-old Molly Imeson was flown to hospital after car crash

        Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        premium_icon Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        Whats On Brews Blues and BBQs to have plenty of action on and off the track