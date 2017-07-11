HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Looking for a place to eat out after a big day at the races this week?
The Daily Examiner has compiled a list around town of the places open for dinner.
The town will be jumping, so take advantage and book early while there are still seats.
Crown Hotel: open 6-8pm. Bookings for dinner.
Jacaranda Hotel: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings for dinner.
Roches Hotel: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings available
Village Green: from 5-30-8.30pm: bookings available.
Clocktower: from 4.30-8.30pm: bookings available for two seatings 5pm and 7.30pm.
Toast Espresso: from 6pm- late: bookings available.
Heart and Soul: set menu: from 6pm- late: bookings preferred
Grafton Hotel: from 5.30-8pm: bookings available
Blue Goose Hotel: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings available
Fountain Court Chinese Restaurant: from 5-9pm: bookings available
Thai Palace Restaurant: from 5-8.30pm: bookings available
GDSC: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings available
Victoria's: Wednesday only: from 6-8.30pm: bookings advisable
Annola Thai: from 5pm-late: bookings
Indian Cottage: 5-10pm: bookings available
Teppanmate: from 5-9pm
Australian Hotel: from 6-8.30pm: bookings available.
South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club: from 5-8.30pm: bookings available
Gold Palace Chinese: from 5-9pm: bookings available
The Naked Bean: Wednesday only: 5pm-late: bookings available