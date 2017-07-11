HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Looking for a place to eat out after a big day at the races this week?

The Daily Examiner has compiled a list around town of the places open for dinner.

The town will be jumping, so take advantage and book early while there are still seats.

Crown Hotel: open 6-8pm. Bookings for dinner.

Jacaranda Hotel: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings for dinner.

Roches Hotel: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings available

Village Green: from 5-30-8.30pm: bookings available.

Clocktower: from 4.30-8.30pm: bookings available for two seatings 5pm and 7.30pm.

Toast Espresso: from 6pm- late: bookings available.

Heart and Soul: set menu: from 6pm- late: bookings preferred

Grafton Hotel: from 5.30-8pm: bookings available

Blue Goose Hotel: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings available

Fountain Court Chinese Restaurant: from 5-9pm: bookings available

Thai Palace Restaurant: from 5-8.30pm: bookings available

GDSC: from 5.30-8.30pm: bookings available

Victoria's: Wednesday only: from 6-8.30pm: bookings advisable

Annola Thai: from 5pm-late: bookings

Indian Cottage: 5-10pm: bookings available

Teppanmate: from 5-9pm

Australian Hotel: from 6-8.30pm: bookings available.

South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club: from 5-8.30pm: bookings available

Gold Palace Chinese: from 5-9pm: bookings available

The Naked Bean: Wednesday only: 5pm-late: bookings available