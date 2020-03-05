Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
dumpster divers
dumpster divers
Crime

Hungry homeless man fined for dumpster dive

by PATRICK GEE
5th Mar 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUNGRY homeless man who took food out of a skip bin behind a Launceston business has been convicted and fined $250 for trespassing.

Harry Kourakis, of no fixed address, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kourakis yesterday told Magistrate Simon Brown he had just been released from prison at the time of the offence on May 25 last year and was hungry and "in a pretty bad way".

He said the business would throw out pies and iced coffees into a skip bin and he did not know he was doing something wrong by taking them.

A man called out from the public gallery saying "if you're hungry, you're hungry", and was asked to be quiet.

Magistrate Simon Brown said Kourakis' moral culpability was low and his ability to pay a fine was modest.

He offered Kourakis the chance to do community work, which he estimated would be about 21 hours, instead of paying a fine.

Kourakis said the work might interfere with his hope of securing employment.

Magistrate convicted Kourakis and fined him $250.

More Stories

Show More
dumpster diving finance homeless man offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        Health ACCORDING to Northern NSW Local Health District CEO all hospitals have been in preparation should the situation escalate.

        IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

        How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

        Health It’s been a short, but intense campaign for Maclean Hospital. Here’s how people...