Veteran all-rounder leads Clarence River to Shield glory

VETERAN all-rounder Matt Pigg has led from the front during the Clarence River Cricket Association's successful Country Shield campaign in Tamworth.

Pigg yesterday blasted 72 from 63 deliveries and backed up with four wickets as CRCA downed Robertson Burrawang in the shield final on No.1 Sportsground.

And on Monday, his 46 out of a team total of 136 on a rain-affected wicket gave his team a score way out of reach of the Albury Wodonga Colts who only made 73 in the run chase.

CRCA skipper Bob McKenzie said Monday's semi-final could have gone either way after he lost the toss and his side was asked to bat.

"The wicket was absolutely soaked, we were 6-60 and anything could have happened," McKenzie said.

"But Piggy threw out the anchor and was able to get us up to a score we thought we could defend."

The run chase became academic when left-arm quick Brad Chard came back for his second spell.

"Chardy had 0-9 off his first spell but when he came back and his last spell was devastating," McKenzie said.

"He picked up three wickets - two bowled and an lbw - where the batsmen were not even playing shots."

In the final, the scene for Pigg's heroics was set up by a 49-run stand between Jake Kroehnert, 28, and Bill North, 25.

"Jake and Bill hung in there after we lost early wickets and soaked up some overs," McKenzie said.

"Our tactics were to have some wickets in hand and have a dash at the end and set a total that way."

With Pigg leading the way and a brisk 30no from Mitch Kroehnert and 18no from six balls from Luke Cox, CRCA smashed around 100 from the final 10 overs.

McKenzie said Brayden Pardoe claimed three quick wickets at the start of the innings and two more at the end to finish with 5-26.

"They consolidated a bit and then Piggy got into their middle order."

The Robertson Burrawang side was also hampered by an injury to its captain Nathan Wright who dislocated his shoulder while fielding. He batted at seven but only managed a two-ball duck, lbw to Pigg.

NSW COUNTRY BRIAN GAINSFORD SHIELD FINAL

CLARENCE RIVER v ROBERTSON BURRAWANG

At No 1 Oval, Tamworth

Clarence River won the toss and batted

CLARENCE RIVER 1st INNINGS

Batsman Runs Balls T TILSE c N Wright b N Ring 9 35 M DOUGHERTY c J Hart b N Ring 11 17 B NORTH lbw b N Wright 25 65 J KROEHNERT lbw b N Ring 28 70 M PIGG run out 72 63 B McKENZIE c A Ditton b M Wright 8 10 M KROEHNERT not out 30 34 L COX not out 18 6 Sundries: (3lb, 10w, 1nb) 14 TOTAL: (50 overs) 6 wkts for 215

Fall: 20 (Dougherty), 22 (Tilse), 71 (North), 86 (J Kroehnert), 117 (McKenzie), 193 (Pigg).

Bowling: M Wright 10-2-38-1, N Ring 10-1-29-3, A Ditton 7-0-38-0, J Hart 9-0-59-0, N Wright 5-2-13-1, B Hamilton 9-2-35-0.

ROBERTSON-BURRAWANG 1st INNINGS

Batsman Runs Balls B WRIGHT c B McKenzie b B Pardoe 2 12 M CUPITT lbw b J Kroehnert 31 84 A DE JAGER b B Pardoe 0 5 B HAMILTON c M Pigg b B Pardoe 3 6 M WRIGHT b M Pigg 37 47 M BEER lbw b B Pardoe 31 50 N WRIGHT lbw b M Pigg 0 2 A KICH c B Pardoe b M Pigg 4 18 N RING c T Kroehnert b M Pigg 7 10 A DITTON not out 8 11 J HART b B Pardoe 2 3 Sundries: (6b, 3lb, 14w) 23 TOTAL: (41 overs) All out for 148

Fall: 10 (Ben Wright), 16 (De Jager), 20 (Hamilton), 80 (Mitch Wright), 93 (Cupitt), 94 (Nathan Wright), 106 (Kich), 1159Ring), 145 (Beer), 148 (Hart).

Bowling: Brad Chard 7-1-16-0, Braydon Pardoe 6-0-26-5, Troy McLaren 5-0-19-0, Jake Kroehnert 10-3-27-1, Matt Pigg 10-1-44-4, Mitch Kroehnert 3-1-7-0.

Clarence River won by 67 runs.

Man of the Match: Matt Pigg (Clarence Valley).