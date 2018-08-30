Hungry thieves ransacked home and cleaned out the pantry

A HOUSE in Eimeo has been left practically empty after thieves ransacked the property.

Guitars, a television, jewellery and every last bit of food was taken from the Melanie Street residence between 12pm on August 14 and 2pm on August 23.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the thieves gained entry to the home by removing a window screen and forcing open the window behind it.

"Once inside, all rooms have been entered and every cupboard and drawer has been opened and searched, with the contents disturbed," Snr Const Smith said.

The intruders also vandalised the home with obscene images, he said.

"This incident fits into the recent trend of our burglars, targeting houses which are left unoccupied for a period of time - allowing them to take their time and thoroughly search for items to steal.

"It is possible that residents in the area may have sighted some unusual behaviour - anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible."

Snr Const Smith said burglars in Mackay continued to target gaining entry through doors, windows, garage doors or balconies.

"Police encourage residents to offer them as few easy options as possible. Secure your home and keep your car keys out of sight."

Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to police.