An artist’s impression of part of the Queen’s Wharf project.
2000 workers needed: Where to apply

14th Jun 2018 2:06 PM

THE hunt is set to begin for the thousands of workers needed to deliver Brisbane's Queensland Wharf development.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones today said a recruitment website would be launched on Friday, where "tradies and companies" interested in working on the $3.6 billion project will be able to register interest.

"Workers will excavate more than 450,000 cubic metres of material over the next 15 months to create a five-level basement for thousands of car parks at Queen's Wharf," she said.

"As the project moves towards peak construction demand, we'll be recruiting hundreds more construction workers to deliver Queen's Wharf.

"Starting this week, tradies and companies interested in working on this project will be able to register their interest online."

Multiplex, one of the contractors, will also advertise for workers in Saturday's Courier-Mail. The fields targeted will include painting, steel work, glazing, metalwork, carpentry, roofing and hardware supply.

The hunt for workers coincides with the first day of construction of the project's diaphragm wall, which will create a watertight barrier between the Queen's Wharf basement and the Brisbane River.

Project diretor Simon Crooks said the wall was an engineering feat rarely seen in Brisbane.

construction jobs queens wharf

