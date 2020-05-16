Hunt for man who did odd things in major museum

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Sydney museum at 1am, went on his own personal tour and did some strange things with a dinosaur.

It's like the film Night at the Museum, but the dinosaur didn't come to life. Which is just as well given the midnight intruder put his head in the mouth of one.

Just after 1am on Sunday, a man entered the Australian Museum in Sydney's CBD and walked through the premises for approximately 40 minutes.

CCTV picked up the man staring at the exhibits, phoning his mates in darkened corridors, rifling through cupboards and at one point taking a selfie of his head in a dinosaur's skull.

The man was seen wandering darkened corridors in Sydney’s Australian Museum. Pictures: NSW Police/Facebook.

He stopped to have a look at the dinosaurs. Pictures: NSW Police/Facebook.

The Australian Museum is the country's oldest musuem and specialises in natural history and anthropology.

After breaking in and taking his own tour of the exhibitions, the intruder then removed a brown cowboy hat off a stand - believed to be owned by a member of staff - before he left the premises, New South Wales Police said.

He found a nice hat. Pictures: NSW Police/Facebook.

And went for a good old snoop around. Pictures: NSW Police/Facebook.

He is described as white, with dark hair, aged in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a denim button up shirt, denim pants and black shoes.

Police have asked anyone to come forward or call CrimeStoppers who may know who the nocturnal museum interloper might be.

If one of your mates posted a picture of his head in a dino's mouth, it could be him.

