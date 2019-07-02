Menu
London Stabbing
Crime

Hunt for pair after man killed in carpark

2nd Jul 2019 10:12 AM

Two men are on the run after another man was stabbed to death in southeast Queensland's Lockyer Valley.

Police say a man in his 50s died in the rear carpark of Porters Plainland Hotel in Laidley, 90km west of Brisbane, about 6pm on Monday, following an incident with two men.

Paramedics tried to treat a number of his wounds, but he died at the scene.

The two men were seen leaving the area in a black sedan before heading east on the Ipswich Motorway.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Courier-Mail said police believe it was a targeted attack.

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

