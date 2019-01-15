HUNT FOR RUBIES: Redmen call out for women

Rubies captain Bridgett Mawhirt gets hit from behind in a tackle during the Mid North Coast womens sevens clash between the Redmen Rubies and SCU Marlins at Rugby Park, South Grafton.

Rubies captain Bridgett Mawhirt gets hit from behind in a tackle during the Mid North Coast womens sevens clash between the Redmen Rubies and SCU Marlins at Rugby Park, South Grafton. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY UNION: With the Grafton Redmen returning to pre-season training at Rugby Park today, the club has renewed calls to get women involved in the game.

The Redmen fielded a women's team in the Mid North Coast competition last season, affectionately dubbed the Rubies, and with a move to the Far North Coast zone this season it is expected the women's game is only going to reach new heights.

Redmen club president Craig Chad said the club was welcoming any women who were interested in the sport to come down to training to see what the Rubies are all about.

"We want as many women as we can get,” he said. "The girls played sevens in that southern competition last year, and it was really a bit of a hodge-podge competition.

"But we have been told by the Far North Coast guys that it will be a tens competition this season which will be much more conducive for the girls to play rugby.”

Chad said the 10s format brings more of the basics of rugby into the game, including proper line-outs, scrums and rucks.

"The 10s is more rugby than sevens is,” he said. "The girls loved it last year, and they are the ones pushing it.”

This year the Rubies will be led by the rugby experience of Jim McPherson and Peter 'Boodger' Brown.

It is expected captain Bridgett Mawhirt (right) will return to the rugby field alongside most of the squad that played in the side's inaugural season.

"They have the talent there, we just need to foster that and help them grow in the game,” Chad said. "Women's involvement in the game is something that is definitely growing in rugby union and it is great that our club can be part of that.”

The Redmen's men sides will also head back on the field today under the watchful gaze of head coach Craig Howe.

Training kicks off at Rugby Park at 6pm tonight.