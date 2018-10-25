Hunter’s Hill murder victim’s family breaks silence

THE family of murdered Sydney woman Nicole Cartwright has spoken publicly for the first time since her death, saying they "are still struggling to comprehend how and why this happened".

The 32-year-old from Lansvale was found dead with her hands bound just metres from a children's playground at Buffalo Creek Reserve in the affluent suburb of Hunter's Hill on October 3.

Investigators are yet to determine how she died. She had been badly beaten before her death and there was a 30-metre trail of what appeared to be drag marks at the murder scene.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Cartwright's family - including parents Terry and Brenda - said they were finding it difficult to cope as a murder investigation tries to piece together her last moments after she was captured on CCTV at a CBD train station three days before her battered body was found.

"While we are still struggling to comprehend how and why this happened, our family is finding comfort in focusing on what made Nicole special and treasuring her in our memories," the Cartwright family said.

"It's hard to express in words how grateful we are for the love and support we've received from her friends and members of the community over the past few weeks."

Firefighters set up a tarp over the crime scene at Buffalo Creek Reserve Playground in Hunter’s Hill after Nicole’s body was discovered. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Last CCTV footage of Nicole Cartwright.

The family also expressed gratitude for the support they have received, including a community vigil held at Buffalo Creek Reserve on October 11.

"We were deeply touched by the community vigil in the park, it's lovely to know people do care about each other, even if they don't know them, and acknowledge the loss of a beautiful life.

"Nicole will be dearly missed by all of us."

Ms Cartwright was farewelled at a funeral at Gledswood yesterday.

Police have issued another appeal for information on what happened to her.

They have previously released CCTV footage of the last time she was seen, at Museum Railway Station about 9.30pm on September 30 - three days before her body was found in the same clothes.

Nicole Cartwright with her father Terry Cartwright.

Sydney woman Nicole Cartwright was found dead and dumped in a park.

Detectives have spoken with a large number of people and are able to account for Ms Cartwright's whereabouts for most of the long weekend of September 28-30, police said this morning.

However, they still need information on what happened to Ms Cartwright after September 30.

An autopsy has been inconclusive, but further tests are being conducted to try to determine how Ms Cartwright died.

Her family had reported her missing on October 4 - the day after her body was found in Hunters Hill.

Drag marks leading to the crime scene at Buffalo Creek Reserve Playground. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A smoking ceremony was held during a vigil for Nicole Cartwright at Buffalo Creek Reserve Playground. Picture: Adam Yip

Homicide Squad commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook previously said investigators were trying to determine what crowds she was mixing with in the lead up to her death.

"We're doing a lot of work around the victimology of this, understanding her life," Supt Cook said.

"She was a free spirit, she certainly travelled around a lot on the Sydney train system. We need to understand her and her background in detail."

Ms Cartwright was single, but it is understood investigators are looking into her use of dating apps.