Canes want more at crease

Georgia Redmayne, of the Hurricanes, bats during the Women’s Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

THE Hobart Hurricanes' internationals have been challenged to produce with the bat because coach Salliann Briggs says the bowlers are pulling their weight and deserve more support.

Heading into their WBBL clash with Perth Scorchers at Blundstone Arena today - their last game in Hobart for the season - Briggs wants her batters to get smarter and be more explosive.

The Scorchers are fifth on the WBBL table and the Hurricanes last, but only one win separates fourth and eighth, making today's game a golden opportunity.

With nine games left, Briggs said winning was the key and for internationals Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana and Alex Hartley to lead the way.

"The Sixers lost their first six and went on to win [the title]," Briggs said.

"This group has got a lot of belief and we make sure we focus on the positives and there is so much cricket left."

Briggs wants her team to "be explosive" and "risk free".

"We've got to stay patient and make sure we are reviewing and looking at the options we are taking because the intent is good, the positivity is good, the decision-making is what we need to work on," she said.

"We gave the Scorchers a good game in our opener and we were minus our three internationals.

"We keep taking games to the last over and keep coming second so we are hoping one of our internationals comes through because we need to capitalise on our bowling."

The Hurricanes are considering a tweak to the line-up.

"We will look at who are our key contributors and then look at their team and work out our matchups to think how we can get one over on them," Briggs said.

"Last time we didn't put enough pressure on them and allowed them to rotate the strike too freely and not have to play risky shots.

"We learned from that and that's why I think we have performed better as a bowling unit by setting the right fields to the right people."

The Hurricanes had two losses at Blundstone at the weekend, but it was Sunday's loss to Sydney Sixers that hurt most.

Chasing 158, the Cane Train spluttered to 8-86 when Georgia Redmayne (47 not out off 36 balls) teamed with Brooke Hepburn (15 off 20) for a WBBL record ninth wicket partnership of 55. It got the team to 9-141.

"That partnership was absolutely brilliant for us," Briggs said. "At the end we needed 18 off the last over but we just didn't have enough people left in the tent."

Redmayne said the team was close to turning winning positions into victories.

"You want to be putting yourself into winning positions every game and the more times you get in those winning positions the more you learn how to win," Redmayne said.