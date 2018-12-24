Menu
Hurricanes fast bowler Tymal Mills giving a press conference at Blundstone Arena. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE.
Hurricanes suffer big blow

24th Dec 2018 11:15 AM
HOBART Hurricanes' left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the BBL season because of injury.

The English import suffered a recurrence of a hamstring strain during his fourth over in the Hurricanes' practice match with Auckland last week.

The club said last night Mills' expected time-frame for recovery was up to eight weeks.

"This comes at a really unfortunate time for Tymal," Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith said.

"He was bowling well and feeling really good as a result of playing cricket throughout the year leading up to the Big Bash season."

Tymal Mills bowls during the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval on January 17. Picture: Getty
The Hurricanes will now seek to fill Mills' place in the squad with an injury replacement player.

bbl08 big bash league hobart hurricanes tymal mills
