HURRY: Buy tickets to Sports Awards, vote in People’s Choice

Despite COVID-19 causing disruptions to sport in 2020, there is a formidable of finalists in line for the major individual awards at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, including the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice.

Despite COVID-19 causing disruptions to sport in 2020, there is a formidable of finalists in line for the major individual awards at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, including the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice.

VOTING is tight for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award with only a week to go until the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

There are still at least five athletes who remain in genuine contention to take out top spot. The key is how effectively can you campaign to drum up support through your various social media channels.

The online poll has already attracted more than 1500 votes and is fast approaching the record of 2801 votes set in 2019 when AWD athlete Mitch Christiansen and hockey player Ashleigh Ensbey were awarded joint winners.

So let's get cracking and set a new record in 2020!

The finalists comprise all the junior and senior Grafton Shoppingworld Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year. Scroll down below the poll to find out more about each of our nominees.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT EACH OF OUR NOMINEES

Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year finalists

• Hayden Ensbey (December) - Cricket, Rugby League

• Jack Leeson (March) - Swimming

• Reilly Wunderlich (April) - Golf

• Jamal Laurie (May) - Rugby League

• Maison Simmons (July) - Cricket

• Harley Walters (August) - Surfing

• Josh Carige (September) - Athletics

Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year finalists:

• Kalani Ives (January) - Surf Lifesaving, Swimming

• Andrea Thomson (February) - Swimming

• Hollie Fuller (June) - Golf

Senior Sportsperson of the Year finalists:

• Lindsey Wall (December) - Triathlon

• Laurelea Moss (January) - Cycling

• Kelly Blanch (February) - Crossfit

•Mitch Christiansen (March) - AWD Athletics

• Matt McGuren (April) - Horse Racing

•Belinda Hodder (May) - Horse Racing

• Kelly Colledge (June) - Horse Racing

• Fraser Marsh (July) - Soccer

• Kyle Hancock (August) - Rugby Union

• Ed McGrath (September) - Rugby Union

The winner will be announced at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards gala dinner at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 14, and will receive a $250 voucher courtesy of Grafton Shoppingworld. Voting closes at 11.11am on Wednesday, November 11 (max 3 votes).

Tickets are limited and organisers are urging people to buy tickets online as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets can only be purchased online at www.trybooking.com/BMBVC. Adults $35, children (under 12) $15.

On the site you will be prompted to select which nominee or club you are supporting, and therefore which table you will be seated for the dinner.

HISTORY OF THE GSW PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

LAST year's People's Choice poll resulted in a record 2801 votes as friends and family campaigned on social media to gain support, and AWD athlete Mitch Christiansen and hockey player Ashleigh Ensbey were awarded joint winners.

The award has grown in popularity every year and with the general population becoming digital savvy than ever following the events of 2020, organisers anticipate even higher numbers to participate in this year's poll.

In 2018 the popular online poll attracted a total of 1758 votes with surfer Carly Shanahan coming out on top as the winner with 16 per cent of the vote.

Previous winners of the People's Choice award include BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, longboarder Di Ellis, bodybuilder Brad Clarke and AFL player Georgia Breward.

Alongside The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld has been a major supporter of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards since they were created in 2014.