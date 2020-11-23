Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who is your hair hero in the Clarence Valley? Vote now!
Who is your hair hero in the Clarence Valley? Vote now!
Competitions

HURRY: Your last chance to vote for your hair hero!

Adam Hourigan
by
23rd Nov 2020 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE are some amazing hair salons out in the Clarence Valley, and we've highlighted some of your favourites over the past week.

Each of them tells a different story, and what they do to keep on top of their game in the busy hair field.

And your chance to thank them and put them on the top of the pile is almost up.

Reader poll

VOTE NOW: Who is the Clarence Valley's favourite hairdresser

View Results

Vote in this poll to make them the Clarence's Hair Hero! It's a tight race at the top - so your vote could make all the diference.

Voting closes at 5pm! Show them the same love they show your hair.

clarence valley hair hero daily examiner competition
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

        Premium Content Total fire ban declared for Far North Coast today

        Weather The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban for today, with the mercury tipped to hit 40C in some parts of the state’s north

        IN COURT: 54 people appearing in Grafton today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 54 people appearing in Grafton today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in criminal court today

        Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 23, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Premium Content 80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Health Lismore lab scientists have been working long hours to keep us safe