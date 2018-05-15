Hurt Hardes means Tigers no closer to a revival

SIDELINED: Tigers defender Sam Hardes was taken from the field with a suspected broken finger.

SIDELINED: Tigers defender Sam Hardes was taken from the field with a suspected broken finger. Brad Greenshields

AUSSIE RULES: If the Grafton Tigers' reinvigorated effort against Sawtell/Toormina last week was meant to be the first step towards a brighter future for the club, that future was all but forgotten by the end of quarter time on Saturday.

The travelling Tigers had given up a 25-point lead to rivals Coffs Breakers by the end of the first quarter at Fitzroy Oval, and that lead more than doubled at half time.

But the home side saved their best effort of the match until the final quarter with the Breakers booting home nine goals in the final term to cap off a dominant 176-22 win.

A major contribution to the Breakers' exploits in the final quarter was the loss of Tigers' defender Sam Hardes, who was sidelined with a suspected broken finger.

The experienced player is expected to miss several weeks of action which will put a strain on the Tigers' chances of restarting their season.

In positive news for Tigers' fans, young AFL star Peter Laurie made a surprise return to the field on Saturday, after he underwent knee surgery last season.