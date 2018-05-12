BACKLASH: How hate is affecting Scots students that remain

WORDS MATTER: Claims of bullying as far back as the 1980s have surfaced in the wake of the death of Amy "Dolly" Everett but others say there's another side to the story.

PAST students claim a dangerous culture of bullying has plagued the school Amy "Dolly" Everett attended since the 1980s but not all who walked through its gates had a negative experience.

Comments made in a private Facebook group suggest Dolly's bullying experience at Scots PGC College was not in isolation.

One woman, who attended Scots between 2002 and 2006, said a boy had pulled her pants and underwear down after sports practice, while other boys held down girls and pretended to rape them while laughing.

Another person said "they used to jump on sleeping kids in footy boots", which left them bleeding.

Principal Kyle Thompson on Thursday said the school continued to communicate appropriately and respectfully with all members of their community.

"Our focus is on balancing the important need to keep our community informed while being mindful of the information we can share," he said.

But a former Scots parent who is closely connected with the school said the scathing comments against Scots PGC College caused further distress to past and current students.

"These kids are too ashamed to wear their uniforms down the street and I just don't think it is fair on the kids that are left there how vicious the media has been," Christine Bradfield said.

"My kids didn't go through school without any hassles but the staff were always helpful and open to communication, for sure."

Mrs Bradfield said the entire Scots community was "hurting" since the loss of Dolly.

"I am not saying Scots is totally innocent but there is more than one side to this story," she said.

A former student, who wished to remain unnamed, said she had a positive experience at the school.

"It really worries me how these kids have to continually cope with the tidal wave of negativity," the student said.

"The one-sided media reports and trolling from the online community is having a very serious and very negative impact on the well-being of these kids."

"Things are so bad at the moment that the kids are worried about walking around town in uniform.

"It quite simply should not be like that - they are kids, and young adults who are struggling to deal with the situation."

