Husband and wife team calls it quits after 30 years

CALLING TIME: After 30 years at Big River Health and Sport Clinic in South Grafton husband and wife team Ken Dewar and Jenny Drewitt-Smith, will retire at the end of the week. Jarrard Potter

IF THERE'S one thing husband and wife team Ken Dewar and Jenny Drewitt Smith have learnt after 30 years at Big River Health and Sport Clinic, it is that they never knew who would walk through their door.

From Sri Lankan international cricketers to professional basketball players from the US, not to mention a host of politicians, celebrities and public figures, the pair has treated them all.

"The biggest thing has been the wide range of patients we've treated, they've come from every corner in life,” Ms Drewitt Smith said.

"You name it, we've treated them, which has been wonderfully exciting.”

Arriving in the Clarence Valley from Sydney in 1989, Ms Drewitt Smith said they had a five-year plan, and what was a plan became the best decision of their lives as they embraced the Clarence Valley lifestyle and raised their family.

Over their 30 years at Big River Health and Sport Clinic they not only built up a strong professional practice but were well respected for their expertise and the friendly and respectful way they and their office staff treated their patients.

"I think people underestimate what a wonderful place the Clarence Valley is,” Ms Drewitt Smith said.

"You can make friends for life and it's a beautiful area to stay, and we're still going to stay in the area.

"I think people underestimate what a wonderful area it really is, especially from a medical point of view.”

Physiotherapist Sue Bakker, who has worked at the clinic for many years, has also retired.

HANDING OVER: Graftonian osteopath Hugh Giles (centre) will take over the Big River Health and Sport Clinic in South Grafton from Jenny Drewitt-Smith and Ken Dewar after their retirement after more than 30 years in the Clarence Valley. Jarrard Potter

Graftonian osteopath Hugh Giles has recently returned to the area to raise his family and has taken over the practice from Mr Dewar.

Anne Trimble (Remedial Massage Therapist) will continue working at the clinic.

Ms Drewitt Smith said they'd met many wonderful people and wanted to thank them all for the support and friendship.

She said the couple planned to stay in the Clarence Valley in retirement, try to master the game of golf and maybe travel.

"All our patients have said don't leave retirement too late,” Ms Drewitt Smith said.

"We're still young at heart so we didn't want to leave it too long and we want to enjoy our retirement.”